All apartments in Ingalls
Find more places like 7639 Mansfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ingalls, IN
/
7639 Mansfield Way
Last updated May 13 2019 at 4:05 PM

7639 Mansfield Way

7639 Mansfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7639 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This warm 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is waiting for you to make it your home. It has a 2 car attached garage, a fireplace accent, kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space along with an extra built in storage cabinet. The backyard has a pad perfect for outdoor enjoyment.
This home is close to plenty of shopping, highway access, and bus line. Stop by today. Don't delay! We lease quickly!!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7639 Mansfield Way have any available units?
7639 Mansfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
Is 7639 Mansfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
7639 Mansfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7639 Mansfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7639 Mansfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 7639 Mansfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 7639 Mansfield Way offers parking.
Does 7639 Mansfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7639 Mansfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7639 Mansfield Way have a pool?
No, 7639 Mansfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 7639 Mansfield Way have accessible units?
No, 7639 Mansfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7639 Mansfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7639 Mansfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7639 Mansfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7639 Mansfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INPendleton, INCumberland, INYorktown, INBeech Grove, IN
Tipton, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INMarion, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INGreensburg, INDanville, INConnersville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis