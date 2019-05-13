7639 Mansfield Way

Amenities

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details



This warm 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is waiting for you to make it your home. It has a 2 car attached garage, a fireplace accent, kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter top space along with an extra built in storage cabinet. The backyard has a pad perfect for outdoor enjoyment.

This home is close to plenty of shopping, highway access, and bus line. Stop by today. Don't delay! We lease quickly!!



Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.



To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com



Not currently accepting Section 8



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.