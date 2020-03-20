All apartments in Ingalls
Find more places like 10871 Mansfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ingalls, IN
/
10871 Mansfield Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 2:55 PM

10871 Mansfield Way

10871 Mansfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10871 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN 46048

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

You said you needed space...well we have the place!!! Located in the city of Ingalls, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is waiting to be decorated by you. It has a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, 2 car garage, and a nice size backyard with deck.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10871 Mansfield Way have any available units?
10871 Mansfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ingalls, IN.
Is 10871 Mansfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
10871 Mansfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10871 Mansfield Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10871 Mansfield Way is pet friendly.
Does 10871 Mansfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 10871 Mansfield Way offers parking.
Does 10871 Mansfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10871 Mansfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10871 Mansfield Way have a pool?
No, 10871 Mansfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 10871 Mansfield Way have accessible units?
No, 10871 Mansfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10871 Mansfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10871 Mansfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10871 Mansfield Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10871 Mansfield Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, INPendleton, INCumberland, INYorktown, INBeech Grove, IN
Tipton, INNew Castle, INFranklin, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INMarion, INLebanon, INPittsboro, INGreensburg, INDanville, INConnersville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis