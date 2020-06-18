All apartments in Highland
Find more places like 2128 Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland, IN
/
2128 Ridge Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2128 Ridge Road

2128 Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highland
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN 46322

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park. The owners truly take pride in this rental- hardwood floors are newly stained, faux wood blinds throughout, central AC is new, HVAC is new, all appliances included (washer and dryer are newer), LED lighting throughout the house, and newly refinished bathroom upstairs. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1 rec area, 2 1/2 baths (including a master bath), basement, 2 off street parking spots and 1 garage parking spot. Tons of space, plenty of storage. An even better perk- water is included and lawn and snow removal provided! The property is only minutes from 80/94 which can make your commute to the city a breeze! Don't miss out- contact Reeder Companies ASAP!

Showings are currently on hold until further notice. If you have any questions about the property please contact kyle@reedercompany.com for assistance. Absolutely gorgeous home. Don't miss out! Tentative move in date 6/1

Smoke free environment, outdoors only.

QUALIFYING GUIDELINES
1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)
2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS
3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)
(Please Note: You will be pre-qualified by an agent of Reeder Companies prior to scheduling a showing)
INCOME REQUIREMENTS: *Minimum household gross monthly income of $5,700. *Proof of income with your most recent paycheck stub IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.
*APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH OR SELF EMPLOYED (tips included) must show a certified copy of the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.
*FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT, letter from employer on letterhead with start date and hourly/salary pay is required.

12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In.
*Based on Credit Application. Minimum household gross monthly income of $5,700. **PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED**

(RLNE4342755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Ridge Road have any available units?
2128 Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland, IN.
What amenities does 2128 Ridge Road have?
Some of 2128 Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2128 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 2128 Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 2128 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128 Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 2128 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2128 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2128 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2128 Ridge Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Highland 2 BedroomsHighland Apartments with Balcony
Highland Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHighland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, IL
Harvey, ILLakes of the Four Seasons, INSummit, ILBlue Island, ILHinsdale, ILCountry Club Hills, ILEvergreen Park, ILRiver Forest, ILGlenwood, ILMatteson, ILOak Lawn, ILWestern Springs, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College