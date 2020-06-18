2128 Ridge Road

Amenities

4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park. The owners truly take pride in this rental- hardwood floors are newly stained, faux wood blinds throughout, central AC is new, HVAC is new, all appliances included (washer and dryer are newer), LED lighting throughout the house, and newly refinished bathroom upstairs. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1 rec area, 2 1/2 baths (including a master bath), basement, 2 off street parking spots and 1 garage parking spot. Tons of space, plenty of storage. An even better perk- water is included and lawn and snow removal provided! The property is only minutes from 80/94 which can make your commute to the city a breeze! Don't miss out- contact Reeder Companies ASAP!



Showings are currently on hold until further notice. If you have any questions about the property please contact kyle@reedercompany.com for assistance. Absolutely gorgeous home. Don't miss out! Tentative move in date 6/1



Smoke free environment, outdoors only.



QUALIFYING GUIDELINES

1. INCOME (Employment paystubs/references required)

2. CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECKS

3. LANDLORD REFERENCE(S)

(Please Note: You will be pre-qualified by an agent of Reeder Companies prior to scheduling a showing)

INCOME REQUIREMENTS: *Minimum household gross monthly income of $5,700. *Proof of income with your most recent paycheck stub IS A MUST. Income is verified based on your year-to-date (YTD) pay, so if you started work after the 1st of the year, please be prepared to show your first paystub.

*APPLICANTS WHO ARE PAID CASH OR SELF EMPLOYED (tips included) must show a certified copy of the previous years income tax return to prove income, no other proof will be accepted.

*FOR NEW EMPLOYMENT, letter from employer on letterhead with start date and hourly/salary pay is required.



12 Month Lease. 1st Full Months Rent + 1 Month Security Deposit* Due at Move In.

*Based on Credit Application. Minimum household gross monthly income of $5,700. **PROOF OF INCOME REQUIRED**



