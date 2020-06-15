All apartments in Gary
Find more places like 1768 Van Buren St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gary, IN
/
1768 Van Buren St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1768 Van Buren St

1768 Van Buren Street · (602) 725-2959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gary
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN 46407
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!....
Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner. There are hardwood floors located throughout the main level of the home. The eat-in kitchen is large and spacious with new cabinets. This home has a new hot water heater and furnace. There are endless possibilities in the basement. Schedule a showing today to go to www.beahomeowner.org to get pre-qualified to see this Rent to Own Property. Our Rent to Own means you have the pride of ownership from day 1. No Banks, EZ Qualifying. Bring your furry family members and never move again! $2,700 and 1st month payment moves you in.
Rent $950.00
Option fee $2,200
Rental Deposit $500
Total move in $3,650

(RLNE5724428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1768 Van Buren St have any available units?
1768 Van Buren St has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1768 Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
1768 Van Buren St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1768 Van Buren St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1768 Van Buren St is pet friendly.
Does 1768 Van Buren St offer parking?
No, 1768 Van Buren St does not offer parking.
Does 1768 Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1768 Van Buren St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1768 Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 1768 Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 1768 Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 1768 Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 1768 Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1768 Van Buren St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1768 Van Buren St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1768 Van Buren St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1768 Van Buren St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Gary 2 BedroomsGary Apartments with Garage
Gary Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGary Apartments with Parking
Gary Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, IL
Skokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN
Tinley Park, ILDarien, ILMarkham, ILCicero, ILSauk Village, ILNorridge, ILLowell, INLincolnwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity