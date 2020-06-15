1768 Van Buren St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!....

Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner. There are hardwood floors located throughout the main level of the home. The eat-in kitchen is large and spacious with new cabinets. This home has a new hot water heater and furnace. There are endless possibilities in the basement. Schedule a showing today to go to www.beahomeowner.org to get pre-qualified to see this Rent to Own Property. Our Rent to Own means you have the pride of ownership from day 1. No Banks, EZ Qualifying. Bring your furry family members and never move again! $2,700 and 1st month payment moves you in.

Rent $950.00

Option fee $2,200

Rental Deposit $500

Total move in $3,650



(RLNE5724428)