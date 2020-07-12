Apartment List
48 Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN with parking

48 Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4185 Magnolia Drive
4185 Magnolia Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1228 sqft
Cute Home Available Now in Franklin Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,228 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1073 Fairlane Court
1073 Fairlane Court, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style duplex in Franklin Indiana! - This spacious ranch style home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just off US-31 and only minutes from local shops, restaurants, quality schools, and major employers.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1839 North Main Street
1839 North Main Street, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4088 William Avenue
4088 William Avenue, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1418 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 33

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

21 Units Available
21 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Verified

1 of 35

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$824
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 32

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$659
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Verified

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1285 sqft
Greenwood Oaks offers a superb location in Greenwood, Indiana just minutes off I-65, adjacent to Craig Park and the Valle Vista Golf Course. We are only minutes from the Greenwood Park Mall and within the exceptional Greenwood School District.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
601 Cross Wind Drive
601 Cross Wind Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1355 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2461 Grand Fir Drive
2461 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Absolutely spotless two bedroom, large loft home in Greenwood. This home is magnificent inside and out. Inside has all new finishes; carpet, paint, tile, granite and the list goes on.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,213 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1723 FARM MEADOW Drive
1723 Farm Meadow Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1723 FARM MEADOW Drive in Greenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1191 Cutler Lane
1191 Cutler Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Super clean and well-cared for, absolutely move-in ready two bedroom, two full bath home with fenced back yard. Home has been recently updated. Admire the lovely landscaping as you pull into your two-car attached garage.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1185 Dark Star Court
1185 Dark Star Court, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1249 sqft
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in New Whiteland. Home is located in Hilltop Farms and has a large eat-in kitchen with a vaulted ceiling in the Great Room. The master suite includes the second full bathroom and walk-in closet.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 9

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Edgewood
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 16

20 Units Available
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 23

16 Units Available
$
16 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 30

12 Units Available
12 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
City Guide for Franklin, IN

Benjamin Franklin fans get ready to rent in a town named after the man himself. We've got all the info you could possibly need for renting and living in this little city in the heart of Indiana, so read on and enjoy.

If you're the kind of person loves renting in a walkable city, then you are in luck. With plenty of connecting creek-side greenways and parks, as well as a quaint walker-friendly downtown, your feet can take you anywhere your heart desires and your surroundings will never fall short of beautiful. In downtown, you will find plenty of shops, eats, and entertainment among the historic buildings, including the Artcraft Theatre, a community center for film, art, and special events.

The cost of housing in Franklin ranges from cheap apartments to costly luxury townhomes. Cheap apartments are becoming harder to come by, with rentals that cost less are in high demand and low supply. However, there are some beautiful townhomes and nice, big apartments to choose from, there are also some charming 2-story townhomes with huge loft-style layouts that feature hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, grand rooms, and attached garages.

While in-unit amenities often include convenient and tempting extras, such as a yard, washer and dryer hookups, garage, and a porch, community amenities usually feature just the most basic of amenities, such as parking. However, one of the more affordable apartment communities in town, the Traditions on Eastview Drive, does include a swimming pool, gym, and laundry facilities, plus some great lake views!

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment rental? Well, that may be a tough one. Though you can surely find a cat friendly apartment, dog friendly apartments are much harder to come by. For all you dog owners out there, a little legwork may be in order. Look for smaller apartment buildings, duplexes, and rental homes in the local classifieds to find a dog-friendly landlord.

Franklin is a sweet city, so we'll keep this guide sweet and simple... and short. Have fun and best of luck on the home hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

