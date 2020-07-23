Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fortville, IN

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Fortville provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifest... Read Guide >

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10886 Wymm Lane
10886 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1266 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
10751 Wymm Lane
10751 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
7723 Mansfield Way
7723 Mansfield Way, Ingalls, IN
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. THIS HOUSE IS SUPER SPACIOUS WITH MANY UPGRADES!!!! It is a 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Fortville

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
11973 Stanley Terrace
11973 Stanley Terrace, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Thorpe Creek
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd.
12310 Poplar Bend Boulevard, Fishers, IN
12310 Poplar Bend Blvd. Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Fishers - Come check out this beautiful 5 Bedroom, 5 1/2 Bath home in Woods at Thorpe Creek in Fishers.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
Towns at Avalon North
13556 Dewpoint Ln, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1858 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Constructed Home. Master Bedroom + 2 Bedrooms Spacious Open Concept.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12717 Tamworth Drive
12717 Tamworth Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Immaculate corner unit available for rent September 1st 2020. Home features 3 bedrooms with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage open foyer with iron spindles. .

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
13957 Wimbleton Way
13957 Wimbleton Way, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
Available for RENT August 1st 2020 !! Immaculate townhouse 3 Bedroom 21/2 Baths. 2 story foyer with iron railings.Spacious family room and eat in updated kitchen & breakfast bar.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14533 Hinton Drive
14533 Hinton Drive, Fishers, IN
Immaculate fully upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home available July 13th 2020 in Avalon Of Fishers.

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Fortville
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:35 AM
$
18 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
67 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,596
1536 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
16 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1374 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
17 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1346 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3684 Cedar Pine Place
3684 Cedar Pine Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
Welcome home to this nice 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with a fenced back yard. Home has laminate floors everywhere except the bedrooms.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
The Bristols
12472 Buccaneers Drive
12472 Buccaneers Way, Fishers, IN
Spacious home available now, in popular The Bristols in Fishers. This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath features a 2 story entrance into the huge living space. Kitchen has a large breakfast nook perfect for mornings. Neutral paint and newer carpets throughout.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
3946 Narrowleaf Court
3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1699 sqft
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
1617 Winfield Park Drive
1617 Winfield Park Dr, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$888
1300 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1300 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator, stove, hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. Minutes away from US-40.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Oaklandon Northeast
12123 Meadow Lane
12123 Meadow Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1100 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
McCords Crossing
7114 Elias Circle
7114 Elias Circle, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1244 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
9922 Herald Square
9922 Herald Square, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2153 sqft
Soaring Two-Story Entry. Open Floor plan With Formal Living & Dining Rooms. Large, Spacious Family Room. Kitchen W/All Appliances & Breakfast Nook. Master W/Walk-In Closet, Double Sink Vanity, Garden Tub, Sep Shower & New Ceramic Tile.

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10590 Pleasant View Lane
10590 Pleasant View Lane, Fishers, IN
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Fortville, IN

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Fortville provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Fortville. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

