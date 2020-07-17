9628 Knoll Creek Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in Southwest Neighborhood - 3 bedroom ranch in The Shores of Rock Creek features cathedral ceiling in great room and eat-in kitchen, corner natural wood-burning brick fireplace in great room, separate laundry room, and all seasons room. Updates will include new carpet, new paint, and new blinds. All appliances are included, even the washer and dryer! All located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot backing up to common area with pond view in SW Allen County Schools. Visit jrmrental.com for more information. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5880486)