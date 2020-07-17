All apartments in Fort Wayne
9628 Knoll Creek Cove

9628 Knoll Creek Cove · (260) 413-9493
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9628 Knoll Creek Cove, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9628 Knoll Creek Cove · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in Southwest Neighborhood - 3 bedroom ranch in The Shores of Rock Creek features cathedral ceiling in great room and eat-in kitchen, corner natural wood-burning brick fireplace in great room, separate laundry room, and all seasons room. Updates will include new carpet, new paint, and new blinds. All appliances are included, even the washer and dryer! All located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot backing up to common area with pond view in SW Allen County Schools. Visit jrmrental.com for more information. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 Knoll Creek Cove have any available units?
9628 Knoll Creek Cove has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 9628 Knoll Creek Cove have?
Some of 9628 Knoll Creek Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 Knoll Creek Cove currently offering any rent specials?
9628 Knoll Creek Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 Knoll Creek Cove pet-friendly?
No, 9628 Knoll Creek Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 9628 Knoll Creek Cove offer parking?
Yes, 9628 Knoll Creek Cove offers parking.
Does 9628 Knoll Creek Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9628 Knoll Creek Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 Knoll Creek Cove have a pool?
No, 9628 Knoll Creek Cove does not have a pool.
Does 9628 Knoll Creek Cove have accessible units?
No, 9628 Knoll Creek Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 Knoll Creek Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9628 Knoll Creek Cove has units with dishwashers.
