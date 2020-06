Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

New Listing!!! - 2 Story house with nice finished wood through out and carpet in the bedrooms. It has a semi finished basement and detached garage. Close to Rudisill shopping and Summit City Sports & Rec. Deck off the back of the house for cookouts. Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2546010)