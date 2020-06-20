All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7506 W. Jefferson Blvd

7506 West Jefferson Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7506 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom in Very Desirable area for Only $1100 month!! - Welcome Home! Located in Southwest Fort Wayne, highly sought after school district. This 3 bedroom sits on a very spacious wooded lot with an outdoor fireplace. Spacious Eat-in kitchen has a newer Refrigerator, Stove and resurfaced counter tops. Fabulous formal dining room perfect for your entertaining. Relaxing family room with wood burning fireplace. Has a LARGE 3-car detached garage. 2 Bedrooms on the main level one upstairs. Washer/dryer in clean unfinished basement.

Non-Smoking
Not currently accepting housing assistance

Visit our website to apply today selectpropertymanagementpros.com. OR give us a call 260-702-3636 ext 1003

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd have any available units?
7506 W. Jefferson Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd have?
Some of 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7506 W. Jefferson Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd does offer parking.
Does 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd have a pool?
No, 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7506 W. Jefferson Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
