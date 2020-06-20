7506 W. Jefferson Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace range refrigerator

Fantastic 3 bedroom in Very Desirable area for Only $1100 month!! - Welcome Home! Located in Southwest Fort Wayne, highly sought after school district. This 3 bedroom sits on a very spacious wooded lot with an outdoor fireplace. Spacious Eat-in kitchen has a newer Refrigerator, Stove and resurfaced counter tops. Fabulous formal dining room perfect for your entertaining. Relaxing family room with wood burning fireplace. Has a LARGE 3-car detached garage. 2 Bedrooms on the main level one upstairs. Washer/dryer in clean unfinished basement.



Non-Smoking

Not currently accepting housing assistance



No Pets Allowed



