5425 Webster St

Amenities

w/d hookup carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom Ranch $600 a month!! - Come check out this cute single family home today! Clean, Fresh new paint and carpet! Electric washer/dryer hook ups, fridge, and stove/oven. Great location near the park, library and shopping centers. Don't miss out this Home will not last long! Take a self guided tour today!



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & water



For more information you can contact our office at 260-702-3636 ext 1003 or visit our website selectpropertymanagementpros.com



Non-Smoking

Not currently accepting housing assistance



(RLNE5805878)