5425 Webster St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5425 Webster St

5425 Webster Street · (260) 702-3636 ext. 1003
Location

5425 Webster Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46807
Fairfield Terrace-Belmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5425 Webster St · Avail. now

$599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom Ranch $600 a month!! - Come check out this cute single family home today! Clean, Fresh new paint and carpet! Electric washer/dryer hook ups, fridge, and stove/oven. Great location near the park, library and shopping centers. Don't miss out this Home will not last long! Take a self guided tour today!

Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & water

For more information you can contact our office at 260-702-3636 ext 1003 or visit our website selectpropertymanagementpros.com

Non-Smoking
Not currently accepting housing assistance

(RLNE5805878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5425 Webster St have any available units?
5425 Webster St has a unit available for $599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5425 Webster St have?
Some of 5425 Webster St's amenities include w/d hookup, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5425 Webster St currently offering any rent specials?
5425 Webster St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5425 Webster St pet-friendly?
No, 5425 Webster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 5425 Webster St offer parking?
No, 5425 Webster St does not offer parking.
Does 5425 Webster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5425 Webster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5425 Webster St have a pool?
No, 5425 Webster St does not have a pool.
Does 5425 Webster St have accessible units?
No, 5425 Webster St does not have accessible units.
Does 5425 Webster St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5425 Webster St does not have units with dishwashers.
