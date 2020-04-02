5425 Webster St

Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom Ranch $600 a month!! - Come check out this cute single family home today! Clean, Fresh new paint and carpet! Electric washer/dryer hook ups, fridge, and stove/oven. Great location near the park, library and shopping centers. Don't miss out this Home will not last long! Take a self guided tour today!
Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, & water
For more information you can contact our office at 260-702-3636 ext 1003 or visit our website selectpropertymanagementpros.com
Non-Smoking
Not currently accepting housing assistance
(RLNE5805878)