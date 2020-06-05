All apartments in Fort Wayne
5110 Woodmark Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5110 Woodmark Dr.

5110 Woodmark Drive · (260) 422-1455
Location

5110 Woodmark Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46815
Woodmark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5110 Woodmark Dr. · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Condo for rent by Capital Property Management - This beautiful condo offers minimalistic living at an affordable price! Upon entering through the front door you will ascend to the living area. This open space features a family room and dining area, both of which can be seen from the adjoining kitchen via the half wall opening. This condo includes two bedrooms and a full bath. Amenities include attached shared garage, community pool access, balcony with new sliding door, washer and dryer, and ample storage space. Please call our offices at 260-422-1455 regarding any inquiries.

(RLNE5767131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5110 Woodmark Dr. have any available units?
5110 Woodmark Dr. has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5110 Woodmark Dr. have?
Some of 5110 Woodmark Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5110 Woodmark Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5110 Woodmark Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5110 Woodmark Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 5110 Woodmark Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 5110 Woodmark Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5110 Woodmark Dr. does offer parking.
Does 5110 Woodmark Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5110 Woodmark Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5110 Woodmark Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 5110 Woodmark Dr. has a pool.
Does 5110 Woodmark Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5110 Woodmark Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5110 Woodmark Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5110 Woodmark Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
