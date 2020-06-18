All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 10909 Illinois Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
10909 Illinois Road
Last updated May 3 2020 at 8:13 AM

10909 Illinois Road

10909 Illinois Road · (260) 485-0667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10909 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
OCCUPIED!!! Photos are prior to resident move in!! Possession early July! Act now or you will miss this is rare "country but close" rental! This SWAC ranch is on a fantastic 1.3 +/- acres of beautiful lawn. Located about 1/2 mile W of Scott Rd before Sycam Hills. Deck overlooking the HUGE back yard. Price reflects lease thru 6/30/22. Price $1295 if thru 6/30/21. HUGE eat-in Kit & LR! FANTASTIC Detached 640sf (32x20) garage w/ 600 sf CARPETED LOFT that is a great hobby room, play room or just extra storage! Add'l shed (as-is). LOTS of kit cabinets & island in eat in kit w/ceramic floor. Refrig, washer, dryer, stove all incl but not warranted. Handy util/mud room & 2nd BIG full bathrm. No city water bill! $35/mo for well use & rental water softener (owner pays for) + $18/mo trash (City wont allow tenant to pay). Sewer thru Aqua IN. Bike/walking path is right in front of the house- it couldn't be any closer! Plenty of parking & turn around area in drive. HUGE covered frt porch. NO PET unless approved case/case basis---A small adult low risk fixed pet may be considered w/a non-refundable pet fee of $250-$400 + add'l pet rent of $20-$35/mo. Special lease provisions include no smoking addenda. Owner "may" mkt property for sale (commercially) in future.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10909 Illinois Road have any available units?
10909 Illinois Road has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 10909 Illinois Road have?
Some of 10909 Illinois Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10909 Illinois Road currently offering any rent specials?
10909 Illinois Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10909 Illinois Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10909 Illinois Road is pet friendly.
Does 10909 Illinois Road offer parking?
Yes, 10909 Illinois Road does offer parking.
Does 10909 Illinois Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10909 Illinois Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10909 Illinois Road have a pool?
No, 10909 Illinois Road does not have a pool.
Does 10909 Illinois Road have accessible units?
No, 10909 Illinois Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10909 Illinois Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10909 Illinois Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10909 Illinois Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Three Rivers
101 3 River N
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 1 BedroomsFort Wayne 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort Wayne

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity