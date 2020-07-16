Amenities

65719 SR 15* Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Spacious Ranch Home in Goshen - This spacious home features a formal living room with a great picture window, a dining Room, kitchen, & 3-seasons room, 3 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom.



There is also a 2-car attached garage, a partially finished basement (accessed through the garage) AND an additional 1-car detached garage!



Amenities Included: Refrigerator, Stove (electric), Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (electric) Hook-Ups, Central Air, Water Softener, 2-Car Attached Garage, Partially Finished Basement, and 1-Car Detached Garage



Pets under 25lbs allowed with additional fees.

$100 non-refundable move-in fee, $25 pet rent each month.



Tenant responsible to transfer NIPSCO to their name upon move-in.



This home will allow the Housing Program Voucher.



Call 574-534-RENT (7368) and schedule an appointment to view this home!



