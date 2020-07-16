All apartments in Elkhart County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

65719 SR 15*

65719 Indiana Highway 15 · (574) 534-7368
Location

65719 Indiana Highway 15, Elkhart County, IN 46526

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 65719 SR 15* · Avail. Aug 14

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1198 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
65719 SR 15* Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Spacious Ranch Home in Goshen - This spacious home features a formal living room with a great picture window, a dining Room, kitchen, & 3-seasons room, 3 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom.

There is also a 2-car attached garage, a partially finished basement (accessed through the garage) AND an additional 1-car detached garage!

Amenities Included: Refrigerator, Stove (electric), Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer (electric) Hook-Ups, Central Air, Water Softener, 2-Car Attached Garage, Partially Finished Basement, and 1-Car Detached Garage

Pets under 25lbs allowed with additional fees.
$100 non-refundable move-in fee, $25 pet rent each month.

Tenant responsible to transfer NIPSCO to their name upon move-in.

This home will allow the Housing Program Voucher.

Call 574-534-RENT (7368) and schedule an appointment to view this home!

(RLNE2268438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

