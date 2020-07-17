All apartments in Elkhart County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 PM

54686 County Rd 19

54686 County Road 19 · (513) 546-0710
Location

54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN 46507

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $799 · Avail. now

$799

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281

Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available. You can schedule a tour today with Sarah by calling 574-848-five, five, five, two or take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the links below. We have 2 and 3 bedroom homes, priced between $749 and $799 waiting for you!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6gj9wU1ZfoX

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnY25bExSW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBFUHrHpUm5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290281
Property Id 290281

(RLNE5819343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54686 County Rd 19 have any available units?
54686 County Rd 19 has a unit available for $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54686 County Rd 19 have?
Some of 54686 County Rd 19's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54686 County Rd 19 currently offering any rent specials?
54686 County Rd 19 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54686 County Rd 19 pet-friendly?
Yes, 54686 County Rd 19 is pet friendly.
Does 54686 County Rd 19 offer parking?
No, 54686 County Rd 19 does not offer parking.
Does 54686 County Rd 19 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54686 County Rd 19 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54686 County Rd 19 have a pool?
No, 54686 County Rd 19 does not have a pool.
Does 54686 County Rd 19 have accessible units?
No, 54686 County Rd 19 does not have accessible units.
Does 54686 County Rd 19 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54686 County Rd 19 has units with dishwashers.
Does 54686 County Rd 19 have units with air conditioning?
No, 54686 County Rd 19 does not have units with air conditioning.
