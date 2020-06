Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lincoln 9606 - Property Id: 240212



This property is a duplex, but is connected in a way that you never hear the other tenant. It is a 1 bed with a walk-in closet with 1 small bedroom and 1 bathroom.



Washer and Dryer in unit, brand new gutted kitchen, stainless steel appliances with granite countertops.



1.5 car garage with garage door opener.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240212

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5673932)