Now Showing this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home at 2300 Lakecrest Dr., Columbus, IN -
Columbus: W 200 S & S 150 W
Two story single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, family room, dining room, bonus room and laundry room. Kitchen includes appliances and has center island with bar. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings. Master bath has linen and his and her closets.
Interior Features include: Wood flooring thru-out, blinds, Bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom.
Exterior Features Include: Two car garage, storm doors on front and rear door, extra wide driveway, large yard, sprinkler system
Appliances Included:Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer
Central Air: Yes
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace and Gas stove
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
(RLNE5916194)