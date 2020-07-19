Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Now Showing this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home at 2300 Lakecrest Dr., Columbus, IN -

Columbus: W 200 S & S 150 W

Two story single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, family room, dining room, bonus room and laundry room. Kitchen includes appliances and has center island with bar. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings. Master bath has linen and his and her closets.



Interior Features include: Wood flooring thru-out, blinds, Bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom.

Exterior Features Include: Two car garage, storm doors on front and rear door, extra wide driveway, large yard, sprinkler system



Appliances Included:Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer

Central Air: Yes



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Utilities:

Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace and Gas stove

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



