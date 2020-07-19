All apartments in Columbus
2300 Lakecrest Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2300 Lakecrest Dr.

2300 Lakecrest Drive · (317) 316-3410
Location

2300 Lakecrest Drive, Columbus, IN 47201

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2300 Lakecrest Dr. · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2136 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now Showing this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home at 2300 Lakecrest Dr., Columbus, IN -
Columbus: W 200 S & S 150 W
Two story single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, family room, dining room, bonus room and laundry room. Kitchen includes appliances and has center island with bar. Master bedroom has ceiling fan and cathedral ceilings. Master bath has linen and his and her closets.

Interior Features include: Wood flooring thru-out, blinds, Bonus room that could be a 4th bedroom.
Exterior Features Include: Two car garage, storm doors on front and rear door, extra wide driveway, large yard, sprinkler system

Appliances Included:Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer
Central Air: Yes

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

Utilities:
Utility Information: Electric Stove hook-up, Electric Dryer hook-up, Gas furnace and Gas stove
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5916194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Lakecrest Dr. have any available units?
2300 Lakecrest Dr. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Lakecrest Dr. have?
Some of 2300 Lakecrest Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Lakecrest Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Lakecrest Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Lakecrest Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Lakecrest Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2300 Lakecrest Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Lakecrest Dr. offers parking.
Does 2300 Lakecrest Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Lakecrest Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Lakecrest Dr. have a pool?
No, 2300 Lakecrest Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Lakecrest Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2300 Lakecrest Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Lakecrest Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Lakecrest Dr. has units with dishwashers.
