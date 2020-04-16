All apartments in Clermont
3302 North 1st Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:30 PM

3302 North 1st Avenue

3302 North 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3302 North 1st Avenue, Clermont, IN 46234
Clermont

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This lovely updated ranch is in Clermont off 1st & Tansel Rd, minutes to Clermont Park, Country Club of Indianapols, US 136 and more! This home features new carpet and fresh paint throughout. Updated eat-in kitchen. 1-car attached garage. Fenced backyard with storage barn. Pets Negotiable! NO A/C. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 North 1st Avenue have any available units?
3302 North 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clermont, IN.
What amenities does 3302 North 1st Avenue have?
Some of 3302 North 1st Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 North 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3302 North 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 North 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 North 1st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3302 North 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3302 North 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 3302 North 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 North 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 North 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 3302 North 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3302 North 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3302 North 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 North 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 North 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3302 North 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3302 North 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

