Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
68 North 9th Avenue - 70
Last updated May 17 2019 at 5:14 AM

68 North 9th Avenue - 70

68 N 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

68 N 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY-PLEASE)
This Beech Grove dwelling just north of the downtown business district is newly-renovated and move-in ready! Quality features include: New Carpet & Paint; Large Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area, Basement with Laundry Hookups & Storage Area; Fenced Yard; and Private Off-Street Parking in 2-Car Garage. Water & Sewer are included in rent. **$25 additional monthly surcharge for lawncare**

Requirements/Other Information
- $2,100 minimum net household income per month(after tax take-home pay)
- $35 application fee per adult
- Pets with Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 have any available units?
68 North 9th Avenue - 70 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 have?
Some of 68 North 9th Avenue - 70's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 currently offering any rent specials?
68 North 9th Avenue - 70 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 is pet friendly.
Does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 offer parking?
Yes, 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 offers parking.
Does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 have a pool?
No, 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 does not have a pool.
Does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 have accessible units?
No, 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 does not have accessible units.
Does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 have units with dishwashers?
No, 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 68 North 9th Avenue - 70 has units with air conditioning.

