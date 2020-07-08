68 North 9th Avenue - 70

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

(PHONE INQUIRIES ONLY-PLEASE)

This Beech Grove dwelling just north of the downtown business district is newly-renovated and move-in ready! Quality features include: New Carpet & Paint; Large Living Room, Kitchen with Dining Area, Basement with Laundry Hookups & Storage Area; Fenced Yard; and Private Off-Street Parking in 2-Car Garage. Water & Sewer are included in rent. **$25 additional monthly surcharge for lawncare**



Requirements/Other Information

- $2,100 minimum net household income per month(after tax take-home pay)

- $35 application fee per adult

- Pets with Approval