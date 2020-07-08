All apartments in Beech Grove
Find more places like 154 S 9th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beech Grove, IN
/
154 S 9th Ave
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

154 S 9th Ave

154 S 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Beech Grove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

154 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN 46107
Beech Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4f04de0aa ---- Beautiful 2-bedroom duplex completely renovated with washer and dryer included! Brand new paint, hardwood flooring, light fixtures, updated bathroom and kitchen! Enjoy the neighborhood under the covered front porch! Easy access to I-465 and I-65 with a short commute to Downtown Indy! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 S 9th Ave have any available units?
154 S 9th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beech Grove, IN.
What amenities does 154 S 9th Ave have?
Some of 154 S 9th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 S 9th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
154 S 9th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 S 9th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 S 9th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 154 S 9th Ave offer parking?
No, 154 S 9th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 154 S 9th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 S 9th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 S 9th Ave have a pool?
No, 154 S 9th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 154 S 9th Ave have accessible units?
No, 154 S 9th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 154 S 9th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 S 9th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 S 9th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 S 9th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct
Beech Grove, IN 46107
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr
Beech Grove, IN 46107

Similar Pages

Beech Grove 1 BedroomsBeech Grove 2 Bedrooms
Beech Grove Apartments with BalconyBeech Grove Apartments with Parking
Beech Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INMartinsville, INDanville, IN
Lebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis