154 S 9th Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a4f04de0aa ---- Beautiful 2-bedroom duplex completely renovated with washer and dryer included! Brand new paint, hardwood flooring, light fixtures, updated bathroom and kitchen! Enjoy the neighborhood under the covered front porch! Easy access to I-465 and I-65 with a short commute to Downtown Indy! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max. Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Washer And Dryer Wood Style Flooring