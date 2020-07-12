Apartment List
69 Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bargersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
90 Southway Drive
90 Southway Drive, Bargersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,358
1390 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3481 Enclave Crossing
3481 Enclave Xing, Bargersville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Bargersville
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$914
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
21 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$885
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$847
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
22 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
6 Units Available
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1083 sqft
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4185 Magnolia Drive
4185 Magnolia Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1228 sqft
Cute Home Available Now in Franklin Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,228 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
601 Cross Wind Drive
601 Cross Wind Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1355 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1894 Woodfield Drive
1894 Woodfield Drive, Greenwood, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3083 sqft
Located in Greenwood this home minutes to Greenwood, State Rd 135, Dyes Wall Country Club and so much more! This property features a formal dining room, a huge great room and a lovely, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1073 Fairlane Court
1073 Fairlane Court, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style duplex in Franklin Indiana! - This spacious ranch style home is conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood just off US-31 and only minutes from local shops, restaurants, quality schools, and major employers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2461 Grand Fir Drive
2461 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Absolutely spotless two bedroom, large loft home in Greenwood. This home is magnificent inside and out. Inside has all new finishes; carpet, paint, tile, granite and the list goes on.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,213 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1723 FARM MEADOW Drive
1723 Farm Meadow Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1209 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1723 FARM MEADOW Drive in Greenwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
199 West Pearl Street
199 West Pearl Street, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$1,500
Recently renovated office space for in the heart of Old Town Greenwood. 3 private offices, two bathrooms, kitchenette, an open reception area, room for a conference table and lots of storage both in the basement and on the main floor.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 8

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1191 Cutler Lane
1191 Cutler Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Super clean and well-cared for, absolutely move-in ready two bedroom, two full bath home with fenced back yard. Home has been recently updated. Admire the lovely landscaping as you pull into your two-car attached garage.

1 of 21

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Lacebark Drive
1597 Lacebark Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1506 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom, two full bath condo nestled in the trees. Condo is on upper level of building.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Dark Star Court
1185 Dark Star Court, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1249 sqft
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in New Whiteland. Home is located in Hilltop Farms and has a large eat-in kitchen with a vaulted ceiling in the Great Room. The master suite includes the second full bathroom and walk-in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4088 William Avenue
4088 William Avenue, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1418 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bargersville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bargersville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

