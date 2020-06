Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This all-new, never-lived-in home is just off I-65 S Exit 99 and Main Street in Greenwood. Home features lovely laminate flooring, open floorplan, formal dining room and a large kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances and lots of cabinet space. Bonus Room could be used as a den, office, etc. The master suite includes dual sinks, large shower and walk-in closet. A Must See!



Contact us to schedule a showing.