apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:59 AM
27 Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
191 WILLOUGHBY Court
191 Willoughby Court, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1494 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH TOWNHOME IN BRISTOL BAY (A CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY). NEWER LIVING ROOM FLOORS,FEATURES: PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
409 Twinleaf Trail
409 Twinleaf Trl, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*3 BEDROOM PLUS LARGE LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT REPORT SHOWING MINIMUM SCORE OF 675+ FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER, CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON-SMOKING HOME*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1 MONTHS SECURITY
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4541 Garritano Street
4541 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Loft, and 1 car garage. 2nd floor laundry room comes with washer and dryer. There is no shortage of storage space in this unit!
Results within 1 mile of Yorkville
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
Results within 5 miles of Yorkville
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
538 Mallard Lane
538 Mallard Lane, Sugar Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1466 sqft
DRAMATIC 2-STORY TOWNHOME. LIVING ROOM FEATURES A 2-STORY CEILING. DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE ENTRY TO FULL BATH, LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM. TWO-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
Results within 10 miles of Yorkville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
44 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,363
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
29 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
10 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2443 Baldwin Court
2443 Baldwin Court, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
A MUST SEE POND VIEW SINGLE FAMILY HOME W/ FULL FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT, FINISHED DECK AND PATIO.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard
2557 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1192 sqft
Move in Ready 2 story townhouse with 2 story living room ceilings. Popular open floor plan.Great kitchen with 42 inch cabinets. New wood laminate floors on both 1st and 2nd .
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1933 Turtle Creek Court
1933 Turtle Creek Court, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2085 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY TOWNHOUSE W/CUSTOM FINISHES. MSTR SUITE W/WIC, GREAT ROOM W/CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & FRPL. UPGRADED KITCH W/42" CHERRY CABS, BEVLD CORIAN CTRS, TRAVERTINE BACK SPLASH.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
1819 Indian Hill Lane
1819 Indian Hill, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1522 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Indian Hill Lane in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Eola Yards
828 COUNTY LINE Road
828 County Line Road, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1256 sqft
This bright 2-story beauty from the spacious covered front porch, enjoy 10' ceilings on 1st floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1265 Comiskey Avenue
1265 Comiskey Ave, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1606 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Your new pet-friendly community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers &
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Waubonsee
401 Breckenridge Drive
401 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2226 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM TWO STORY HOME FEATURING TODAY'S FINISHES LOCATED IN THE AWARD-WINNING 204 SCHOOL DISTRICT.
1 of 28
Last updated April 23 at 10:42pm
1 Unit Available
Far Southeast
2823 ROURKE Drive
2823 Rourke Drive, Aurora, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2195 sqft
GREAT RENTAL HOME WITH A HUGE 2 STORY ENTRY FOYER. LIGHT AND AIRY WITH A PERFECT FLOOR PLAN. LARGE LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. GREAT SIZED KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS. HUGE FAMILY ROOM OVERLOOKS THE KITCHEN.
