2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
4541 Garritano Street
4541 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Loft, and 1 car garage. 2nd floor laundry room comes with washer and dryer. There is no shortage of storage space in this unit!
Results within 1 mile of Yorkville
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
355 Grape Vine Trail
355 Grape Vine Trail, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1625 sqft
Fabulous Two Bed Room Plus Loft Town home available for rent! Walk into a two story Foyer with lots of light coming onto both floors. Spacious Living area flows into the Kitchen. Second Floor has two bedrooms with walk in closets in both bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Yorkville
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
15 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgelawn Randall
20 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
31 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1141 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2497 Frost Drive
2497 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2497 Frost Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
McCarty Burlington
1 Unit Available
86 North 4th Street
86 North 4th Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
***AVAILABLE NOW*** 2BR, 2 bath spacious unit in downtown Aurora. Water is included in the rent price. Quiet area near park. Blocks from train station. Ample parking for all tenants on property.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2253 Reflections Drive
2253 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1404 sqft
* Available July 1st, 2020 * Welcome to this popular NorthStar model in desired Reflections Subdivision! It has a courtyard location with a private entrance.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2450 FROST Drive
2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1266 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2469 Dickens Drive
2469 Dickens Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2469 Dickens Drive in Aurora. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
633 SERENDIPITY Drive
633 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Available April 1st. Great location. 2 Bedrooms Plus Loft. Country kitchen, Breakfast bar & Dining Area, Newer appliances! 1st floor Laundry. 2 car attached garage.
