All apartments in Wood River
Find more places like 103 W Acton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wood River, IL
/
103 W Acton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

103 W Acton

103 East Acton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wood River
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

103 East Acton Avenue, Wood River, IL 62095
Wood River

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully Remodeled & Ready to Rent - 103 W Acton, Wood River is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. This home has been renovated from top to bottom. All new electric, plumbing, roof, windows, flooring, kitchen, bath and so much more. Large 2 car detached garage for two vehicles or it can be used for lots of storage. Renting with a professional management company is everything! We have a full maintenance staff that responds to maintenance issues quickly and professionally. Our properties are among the nicest you will find throughout the local area as most of them have been updated all throughout recently. We answer our phones and have a professional staff to assist you with anything you need including 24-hour maintenance. You can contact us at 618.219.7009 ext 02 or email us at rentals@homeinvestorsllc.net.

How our application process works An application must be filled out on our website at homeinvestorsllc.net with proof of income and current state ID to be processed. We process our applications on a first come first served basis. We process our applications within 24 hours and notify applicants quickly. The application fee is $30.00 and covers your application, credit report and background check. Each applicant over the age of 18 must submit a separate application. Applications are required prior to scheduling showings and one application is good for all our properties.

How our lease works We only offer a 24-month lease. We do have a buyout clause in our lease if for some reason you need to vacate. Our leases are signed electronically, and each individual has a login to our tenant portal to make payments, track their payment history and make maintenance requests.

We do allow pets. The pet fee is $30.00 a month and a non-refundable $250.00 pet fee due at lease signing.

*HOMEiNVESTORS llc is a real estate investment firm and property management company.

*Agent Owned

(RLNE5835632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 W Acton have any available units?
103 W Acton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wood River, IL.
What amenities does 103 W Acton have?
Some of 103 W Acton's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 W Acton currently offering any rent specials?
103 W Acton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 W Acton pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 W Acton is pet friendly.
Does 103 W Acton offer parking?
Yes, 103 W Acton does offer parking.
Does 103 W Acton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 W Acton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 W Acton have a pool?
No, 103 W Acton does not have a pool.
Does 103 W Acton have accessible units?
No, 103 W Acton does not have accessible units.
Does 103 W Acton have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 W Acton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 W Acton have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 W Acton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro Apartments at Wood River
543 Charles Ave
Wood River, IL 62095

Similar Pages

Wood River 1 BedroomsWood River 2 Bedrooms
Wood River 3 BedroomsWood River Apartments with Balcony
Wood River Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOMaplewood, MOWeldon Spring, MO
Rock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MOCrestwood, MOGlen Carbon, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILOld Jamestown, MOFreeburg, ILShiloh, ILCastle Point, MOAlton, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy