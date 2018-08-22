435 Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

Nice upgraded condo in newer building and includes parking Don't miss this Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful clean and ready to move in unit. 2 bedroom2 bath Freshly painted, spacious and sun filled unit with a very bright sunny exposure that features an open floor-plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. Secure Elevator building offering 1 parking with coin-op laundry and storage located on the same floor. Great location near downtown Wilmette, Old Orchard shopping, I-94 expressway and public transportation.