All apartments in Wilmette
Find more places like 435 Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wilmette, IL
/
435 Ridge Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 5:00 PM

435 Ridge Road

435 Ridge Road · (312) 404-7231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wilmette
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

435 Ridge Road, Wilmette, IL 60091
Gross Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Nice upgraded condo in newer building and includes parking Don't miss this Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful clean and ready to move in unit. 2 bedroom2 bath Freshly painted, spacious and sun filled unit with a very bright sunny exposure that features an open floor-plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. Secure Elevator building offering 1 parking with coin-op laundry and storage located on the same floor. Great location near downtown Wilmette, Old Orchard shopping, I-94 expressway and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Ridge Road have any available units?
435 Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilmette, IL.
What amenities does 435 Ridge Road have?
Some of 435 Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
435 Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 435 Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmette.
Does 435 Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 435 Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 435 Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 435 Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 435 Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 435 Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 435 Ridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd
Wilmette, IL 60091

Similar Pages

Wilmette 1 BedroomsWilmette 2 Bedrooms
Wilmette Apartments with GarageWilmette Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wilmette Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, IL
Burr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity