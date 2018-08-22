435 Ridge Road

Amenities
Nice upgraded condo in newer building and includes parking Don't miss this Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful clean and ready to move in unit. 2 bedroom2 bath Freshly painted, spacious and sun filled unit with a very bright sunny exposure that features an open floor-plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a private balcony. Secure Elevator building offering 1 parking with coin-op laundry and storage located on the same floor. Great location near downtown Wilmette, Old Orchard shopping, I-94 expressway and public transportation.