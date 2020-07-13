Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

124 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wheeling apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
19 Units Available
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
872 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Foxboro Apartments offers a convenient Wheeling location near shopping, dining, recreation and major employers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
24 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Sandstone Dr
1500 Sandstone Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Spacious 2BR 2BA condo for rent. (2br - 1330 ft2) - Property Id: 306663 $1350. 1330 sq ft. Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom unfurnished condo in Wheeling. 2nd floor unit in a 3-store building. Hot water, heat, gas, & garbage pick-up included.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
486 Pleasant Run Drive
486 Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
HUGE (1400 sq ft) remodeled apartment with vaulted ceilings on the top floor in  Wheeling available immediately!   -HEAT/WATER/GAS/TRASH INCLUDED in rent  - $40 application fee required for each adult  -one-month security deposit   - 2 parking

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
552 Greystone Lane #D2
552 Greystone Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1100 sqft
Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
165 West Wayne Place
165 West Wayne Place, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
972 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom Ranch home in great location. Family room with wall of windows for lots of natural light. One car detached garage. Large yard for entertaining. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bull or rottweiler.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1182 Northbury Lane
1182 Northbury Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
GREAT COACH HOME FOR RENT! BEAUTIFUL REMODELED KITCHEN WITH 42"OAK CABINETS & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, PLUSH CARPET THROUGHOUT,BIG LIVING ROOM. & SEPARATE DINING ROOM, FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN THE UNIT.2ND FLOOR W/BEAUTIFUL VIEW FROM THE BALCONY.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
375 PLUM CREEK Drive
375 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO INCLUDING HEATED GARAGE! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND WALKING CLOSET. UPDATED BATHROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with July/August move in for all two bed floor plans with a 14 month lease.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
59 Northfield Terrace
59 Northfield Ter, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2400 sqft
Rarely available beautiful 3 bed/2.1 bath townhouse in Wheeling. Full brick & stone exterior. New modern open kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY FACING GREEN AREA*THIS IS A

1 of 53

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1116 CAPTAINS Lane
1116 Captains Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1573 sqft
This is an absolutely beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
738 Kristy Lane
738 Kristy Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
Beautiful home with great layout located in a highly desirable neighborhood. Sunlit high living room ceilings with overlooking loft on 2nd floor.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
840 Cambridge Place
840 Cambridge Place West, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN, LIKE NEW 3 BR CONDO!!! This condo is fantastic! All wood laminate flooring throughout! Newer appliances! Newer A/C! WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT! One car garage! Don't miss out on this opportunity! Wonderful Location! Close to

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
593 PRESTWICK Lane
593 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. ASTOR PLACE. MULTI LEVEL TOWNHOME IN GREAT MOVE IN CONDITION. GREAT ROOM SIZES. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND 42" CABINETS. AGENT RELATED TO OWNER.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
475 Plum Creek Drive
475 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS REMODELED UNIT IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42"CHERRYWOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPENED TO LR/DR.HARDWOOD FLOORS. NICE OVERSIZED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER.PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEW OF SWIMMING POOL & POND.
Results within 1 mile of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1243 sqft
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 23 at 06:54pm
4 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1717 BURNING BUSH Lane
1717 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2600 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath remodeled split level home in Mt Prospect's Woodview Manor Subdivision.Oversized custom kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester Estates Buffalo Grove
121 Pauline Avenue
121 Pauline Avenue, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1618 sqft
Incredible value awaits in this GORGEOUS updated 1/2 duplex! Immaculately maintained with so much space, natural light, and stunning updates throughout, this one won't last long! You'll love preparing meals in this updated kitchen with granite

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.
City Guide for Wheeling, IL

Looking to hit the big time? Fame may come naturally to residents of Wheeling, Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, this town is the birth place of a few show biz types, such as John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks).

Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheeling? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wheeling, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wheeling apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

