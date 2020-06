Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

LOOKING FOR A COMFORTABLE 2 BEDROOM RENTAL CONDO IN A GREAT AREA? CONSIDER THIS DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH A WONDERFUL BALCONY AREA OVERLOOKING A SLOW MOVING STREAM! THIS UNIT HAS LAUNDRY IN THE UNIT AND THE WASHER & DRYER ARE READY TO GO. FULLY APPLIANCED KITCHEN. 2ND SINK/VANITY IN THE MASTER BEDROOM. ATTACHED GARAGE INCLUDED AT NO EXTRA CHARGE. THIS UNIT COMES WITH TWO BIG STORAGE UNITS, ONE OFF THE BALCONY AND ONE IN THE GARAGE. CLOSE TO COLLEGE OF DUPAGE & DANADA SHOPPING AREA. APPLICATION & CREDIT CHECK ARE DONE ONLINE BY APPLICANT WITH APPLICANT CREDIT CARD.