Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center conference room clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet cafe online portal

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois. Newly renovated apartment interiors feature wood style flooring, brand new cabinetry, countertops and sleek black appliances. Residents enjoy exclusive access to the brand new clubhouse with a fitness center and business center, as well as a pool, grilling area and dog park. Our apartments are located in the award-winning Darien School District #61, with easy access to major employers.Open your eyes to a new standard of living. Schedule your visit to Westmont Village today! Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.