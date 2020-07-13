/
apartments with pool
79 Apartments for rent in Westmont, IL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
417 North Cass Avenue
417 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1770 sqft
FABULOUS 1770 SQ FT CONDO LOCATED ON 3RD FLOOR OF INTIMATE 12 UNIT BUILDING! INTERIOR PAINTED IN 2016! NEWER CARPETS IN BEDROOMS! NEWER BLINDS IN LIVING ROOM, BOTH BEDROOMS, AND DEN! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN W/ TOP QUALITY CABINETRY, GRANITE TOPS, AND SS
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
620 W 65th Street - 5
620 W 65th St, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
975 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit on second floor. Heat, Water, and Parking Included. Amenities include outdoor pool. Laundry facility on site. Willow View subdivision.
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingdale Cove
709 West 65TH Street
709 West 65th Street, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
First floor, Roomy 2 bedroom apartment in secure building with balcony overlooking Park like setting & pond. 2 Bedroom units available.
Results within 1 mile of Westmont
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
6158 Knoll Way Drive
6158 Knoll Way Drive, Willowbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1065 sqft
EXQUISITE URBAN LIVING in a SUBURBAN PRIME LOCATION**Loaded with Class and Upgrades, it has it all**Rarely available 3 bdr, 2 baths condo at The Knolls !***This beautiful and spacious 1st floor unit is freshly painted with wood laminate floor
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.
Results within 5 miles of Westmont
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,315
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
$
12 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,510
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
45 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
56 Units Available
Bristol Club
5700 Walnut Ave, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
994 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, complete with oversized bathtubs, spacious closets, and private patio or balcony. Residents enjoy convenient shuttle to the Metra Belmont train station, dry sauna, pool with sundeck and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
29 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,392
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,673
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
24 Units Available
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,539
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1232 sqft
Modern apartments in Downtown Lombard across the street from Yorktown Center. Units include hardwood floors and granite counters. Community is pet-friendly and has a pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
38 Units Available
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1068 sqft
Our community is operating as normal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
9 Units Available
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd, Lombard, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1235 sqft
Great location in Chicago's west suburbs, close to four major expressways. Amenities include laundry facilities, maintenance, and pool. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
43 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,625
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,613
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,769
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
