Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly tennis court cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar e-payments fire pit green community internet access internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving trash valet

Experience the lifestyle you deserve at Brook Hill Apartment Homes in Westmont, Illinois. Choose from our spacious one-bedroom apartments or one of our two-story two or three-bedroom townhomes. Whatever you choose, you will find the privacy, convenience, and style you desire plus perks and services you may not have thought of. In addition to our prompt, friendly service, we offer tasteful classic and fully renovated apartment homes with essential amenities including in-home washer and dryer, abundant closets.