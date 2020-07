Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave stainless steel patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance car wash area carport cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments guest parking key fob access new construction online portal trash valet

Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois. With expansive floor plans, striking hardwood-style floors, and stunning 9' ceilings, you will have all the space you need to upgrade your life. To complement the exceptional interiors, our gated community takes inspiration from high-end resorts. Cool off on a warm summer day in our sparkling outdoor swimming pool or take advantage of the cardio and weightlifting equipment in the fully equipped 24-hour fitness center. Discover your ideal lifestyle at Springs at Canterfield. Please call us today for an appointment!