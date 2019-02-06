620 Kane Street

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great spot in town for this second-floor 1-bedroom rental walk to all of your favorite spots in East and West Dundee. Updates include new flooring in the eat-in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a completely remodeled bathroom. Spacious living room. Full bathroom is Perfect with beautiful tile, and built-in shelving. Laundry is in the basement. 1-car garage. NO PETS. Recreation lovers dream with immediate access to the river, the bike trail, raceway woods, and many other spots that people come from miles around to use. Lease Terms: Minimum 12 month lease term. Tenant Pays Electric, 50% of the Gas, and the landlord is responsible for the Lawn care and Snow Removal. No Smoking. No Pets. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. There is a $50 move in fee due at the times of move in.