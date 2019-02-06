All apartments in West Dundee
620 Kane Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:09 PM

620 Kane Street

620 Kane Street · (847) 852-4715
Location

620 Kane Street, West Dundee, IL 60118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great spot in town for this second-floor 1-bedroom rental walk to all of your favorite spots in East and West Dundee. Updates include new flooring in the eat-in kitchen, fresh paint throughout, and a completely remodeled bathroom. Spacious living room. Full bathroom is Perfect with beautiful tile, and built-in shelving. Laundry is in the basement. 1-car garage. NO PETS. Recreation lovers dream with immediate access to the river, the bike trail, raceway woods, and many other spots that people come from miles around to use. Lease Terms: Minimum 12 month lease term. Tenant Pays Electric, 50% of the Gas, and the landlord is responsible for the Lawn care and Snow Removal. No Smoking. No Pets. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. There is a $50 move in fee due at the times of move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Kane Street have any available units?
620 Kane Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 620 Kane Street currently offering any rent specials?
620 Kane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Kane Street pet-friendly?
No, 620 Kane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Dundee.
Does 620 Kane Street offer parking?
Yes, 620 Kane Street does offer parking.
Does 620 Kane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Kane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Kane Street have a pool?
No, 620 Kane Street does not have a pool.
Does 620 Kane Street have accessible units?
No, 620 Kane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Kane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Kane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Kane Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Kane Street does not have units with air conditioning.
