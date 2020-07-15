197 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL with balconies

Before paved roads were a thing, and when the railroad wasn't in town, plank roads were all the rage. Warrenville connected to its farming neighbors via a plank road, on which a stagecoach line ran. Think tracks made of wood -- that's a plank road. It's like a modern-day highway, but also a treat for termites.

Warrenville was founded in 1833 by Julius Warren, who headed west from New York in search of a do-over after his distillery business failed. The town's first building was an inn and tavern which still stands today. Julius tried to convince the railroad to come through town -- the grand prize for all small towns in those days -- but he ultimately had to wait 20 years for rail service. In the meantime, the town was connected by stagecoach to neighboring Naperville and Winfield. Warrenville stayed small until the greater Chicago area eventually expanded to meet it, changing this former farm town into the modern suburb it is today. See more