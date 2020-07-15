197 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL with balconies
Before paved roads were a thing, and when the railroad wasn't in town, plank roads were all the rage. Warrenville connected to its farming neighbors via a plank road, on which a stagecoach line ran. Think tracks made of wood -- that's a plank road. It's like a modern-day highway, but also a treat for termites.
Warrenville was founded in 1833 by Julius Warren, who headed west from New York in search of a do-over after his distillery business failed. The town's first building was an inn and tavern which still stands today. Julius tried to convince the railroad to come through town -- the grand prize for all small towns in those days -- but he ultimately had to wait 20 years for rail service. In the meantime, the town was connected by stagecoach to neighboring Naperville and Winfield. Warrenville stayed small until the greater Chicago area eventually expanded to meet it, changing this former farm town into the modern suburb it is today.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Warrenville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.