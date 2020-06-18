All apartments in Troy
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2187 Tramore

2187 Tramore · (618) 346-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2187 Tramore, Troy, IL 62294

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1275 · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE

TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT

• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and
270 all within 5 miles.
• Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School.
• Units are internet and cable ready.
• Spacious 1420 SF.
• Master bedroom has walk in closet.
• Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
• Laundry room on main level.
• Basement has finished family room and storage areas.
• Pond located on site-enjoy fishing!
• 20 Miles to Scott Air Force Base
• 3 Miles from Tri-Township Park
• One Year Lease
• Pet friendly- Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is
a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.
• Maintenance Free-Lawn care and maintenance are included with rent.
• $1275/Mo
• Tenant is responsible for all utilities-gas & electric, water, sewer and trash.

• Living Room: 11.9 x 16.9
• Kitchen: 12 x 11.3
• Dining area: 12.0 x 11.6
• Master Bed: 13.6 x 12.9 with 9.3 x 6.9 walk in closet
• Guest Bed: 11 x 10.10
• Bathroom: 9.6 x 5.6
• Laundry room: 6.6 x 5.9
• Basement (finished area) : 15.10 x 15.8

(RLNE5744112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Tramore have any available units?
2187 Tramore has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2187 Tramore have?
Some of 2187 Tramore's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Tramore currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Tramore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Tramore pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 Tramore is pet friendly.
Does 2187 Tramore offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Tramore does offer parking.
Does 2187 Tramore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Tramore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Tramore have a pool?
No, 2187 Tramore does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Tramore have accessible units?
No, 2187 Tramore does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Tramore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Tramore has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Tramore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2187 Tramore has units with air conditioning.
