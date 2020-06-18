2187 Tramore

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE



TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT



• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and

270 all within 5 miles.

• Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School.

• Units are internet and cable ready.

• Spacious 1420 SF.

• Master bedroom has walk in closet.

• Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

• Laundry room on main level.

• Basement has finished family room and storage areas.

• Pond located on site-enjoy fishing!

• 20 Miles to Scott Air Force Base

• 3 Miles from Tri-Township Park

• One Year Lease

• Pet friendly- Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is

a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.

• Maintenance Free-Lawn care and maintenance are included with rent.

• $1275/Mo

• Tenant is responsible for all utilities-gas & electric, water, sewer and trash.



• Living Room: 11.9 x 16.9

• Kitchen: 12 x 11.3

• Dining area: 12.0 x 11.6

• Master Bed: 13.6 x 12.9 with 9.3 x 6.9 walk in closet

• Guest Bed: 11 x 10.10

• Bathroom: 9.6 x 5.6

• Laundry room: 6.6 x 5.9

• Basement (finished area) : 15.10 x 15.8



