2187 Tramore

Amenities
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE
TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and
270 all within 5 miles.
• Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School.
• Units are internet and cable ready.
• Spacious 1420 SF.
• Master bedroom has walk in closet.
• Living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
• Laundry room on main level.
• Basement has finished family room and storage areas.
• Pond located on site-enjoy fishing!
• 20 Miles to Scott Air Force Base
• 3 Miles from Tri-Township Park
• One Year Lease
• Pet friendly- Please note our pet policy is one pet less than 25 lbs. There is
a $300 pet deposit and $25 additional monthly rent.
• Maintenance Free-Lawn care and maintenance are included with rent.
• $1275/Mo
• Tenant is responsible for all utilities-gas & electric, water, sewer and trash.
• Living Room: 11.9 x 16.9
• Kitchen: 12 x 11.3
• Dining area: 12.0 x 11.6
• Master Bed: 13.6 x 12.9 with 9.3 x 6.9 walk in closet
• Guest Bed: 11 x 10.10
• Bathroom: 9.6 x 5.6
• Laundry room: 6.6 x 5.9
• Basement (finished area) : 15.10 x 15.8
(RLNE5744112)