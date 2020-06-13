/
troy
75 Apartments for rent in Troy, IL📍
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. Units are internet and cable ready. Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.
34 ARBOR SPRINGS
34 Arbor Spring, Troy, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1976 sqft
Two Story Home in Turtle Creek Subdivision with Covered Front Porch and Finished Basement, 17 x 13 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 12 x 10 Kitchen Includes Gas Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator,
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS Main Level- Entrance into large living room, kitchen and dining area combined, & sliding patio doors which leads to deck or patio, master bedroom has huge (9.3 x 6.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.
12 Dorset Ct
12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville.
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
$725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Covered parking spaces are first come, first serve.
1306 Ridgewood Ct.
1306 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex with Fireplace, 1.5 Baths and Private Backyard!! - Three bedroom duplex in Collinsville. Upstairs has a living room with fireplace, kitchen with full bath and three bedrooms.
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in
Cottonwood Village
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 06/30/20 unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.
Kettle River
Kettle River
39 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 06/26/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.
Club Centre Apartments
202 Ashley Pl, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
$750 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Lower level units have same floor coin operated laundry facility for tenant use.
Parkview Ridge
2010 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with W/D hookups. $825 monthly Desirable nieghborhood like setting! Off street parking. Close to SIUE campus. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION. NO SATELLITE DISHES ALLOWED AT THIS LOCATION.
University Drive Apartments
1317 Esic Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.
1902 N Keebler Ave Apt B
1902 N Keebler Ave, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1902 Keebler Ave Apt B Available 06/26/20 KEEBLER CROSSING APARTMENT 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with washer/dryer hookups. PET POLICY: 1 pet- $300 refundable pet deposit required with an additional $30 a month rent.
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Troy rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Troy area include Southwestern Illinois College, Fontbonne University, Harris-Stowe State University, Ranken Technical College, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Troy from include St. Louis, St. Charles, O'Fallon, Chesterfield, and Florissant.
