Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio. Enjoy the nice-sized bedrooms with their own baths on the second floor, as well as the main level master bedroom with dual closets, private bath, and access to back patio. So much to love about this house, from granite countertops and a pantry in the kitchen, to the high ceiling and windows in the great room, and so much more! Schedule a showing today to see all this home has to offer.