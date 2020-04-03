All apartments in Streamwood
Find more places like 679 MAPLE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Streamwood, IL
/
679 MAPLE Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:30 PM

679 MAPLE Drive

679 Maple Drive · (847) 322-6824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Streamwood
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

679 Maple Drive, Streamwood, IL 60107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Carpeting and freshly painted is now available for rent. Absolutely Beautiful Upgraded Hartford Model ,Expect to be impressed with this luxuriously updated 4 bedroom and 2.1 full bathroom home that exudes elegance and sophistication. 1st floor features great living room, inviting family room w/ fireplace, elegant dining/living rooms great for entertaining,area leading to huge landscaped yard. 2nd floor features all 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, Basement with ceilings & unlimited possibilities. 2 car garage. All appliances included. Close to Elgin O'Hare Expy and close to Metra train station. High Credit score required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 679 MAPLE Drive have any available units?
679 MAPLE Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 679 MAPLE Drive have?
Some of 679 MAPLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 679 MAPLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
679 MAPLE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 679 MAPLE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 679 MAPLE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Streamwood.
Does 679 MAPLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 679 MAPLE Drive does offer parking.
Does 679 MAPLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 679 MAPLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 679 MAPLE Drive have a pool?
No, 679 MAPLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 679 MAPLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 679 MAPLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 679 MAPLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 679 MAPLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 679 MAPLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 679 MAPLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 679 MAPLE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Streamwood 1 BedroomsStreamwood 2 Bedrooms
Streamwood 3 BedroomsStreamwood Apartments with Garage
Streamwood Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILHinsdale, ILGlen Ellyn, ILRiver Forest, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, IL
Western Springs, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILBrookfield, ILAddison, ILClarendon Hills, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILMontgomery, ILHighland Park, ILLibertyville, ILDarien, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity