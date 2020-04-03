679 MAPLE Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New Carpeting and freshly painted is now available for rent. Absolutely Beautiful Upgraded Hartford Model ,Expect to be impressed with this luxuriously updated 4 bedroom and 2.1 full bathroom home that exudes elegance and sophistication. 1st floor features great living room, inviting family room w/ fireplace, elegant dining/living rooms great for entertaining,area leading to huge landscaped yard. 2nd floor features all 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, Basement with ceilings & unlimited possibilities. 2 car garage. All appliances included. Close to Elgin O'Hare Expy and close to Metra train station. High Credit score required