679 MAPLE Drive

Amenities
New Carpeting and freshly painted is now available for rent. Absolutely Beautiful Upgraded Hartford Model ,Expect to be impressed with this luxuriously updated 4 bedroom and 2.1 full bathroom home that exudes elegance and sophistication. 1st floor features great living room, inviting family room w/ fireplace, elegant dining/living rooms great for entertaining,area leading to huge landscaped yard. 2nd floor features all 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, Basement with ceilings & unlimited possibilities. 2 car garage. All appliances included. Close to Elgin O'Hare Expy and close to Metra train station. High Credit score required