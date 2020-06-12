/
3 bedroom apartments
60 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Elgin, IL
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1382 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...
Southwest Elgin
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.
2381 Cottonwood Drive
2381 Cottonwood Drive, Elgin, IL
Lots of Room to Roam!! 2 Story Foyer, Vaulted Ceilings, Skylights Balcony Offering Views of Family Room. All Appliances, Butler Panty, Door off Eating area leads to Deck with Great Backup that Overlooks Open Area.
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1382 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.
737 Pheasant Trail
737 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 737 Pheasant Trail in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
718 Prairie Street
718 Prairie Street, St. Charles, IL
Beautiful Newer Construction, energy efficient home, open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. In Town Convenience close to restaurants, parks, shopping, Elementary/Middle . Low maintenance exterior & yard. No association fees.
3215 Renard Lane
3215 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3215 Renard Lane in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1326 INDIANA Street
1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL
SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony.
Northeast Elgin
472 North Spring Street
472 North Spring Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment in Elgin historic district - second floor of 2-flat. New kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets, appliances, flooring, and granite countertops.
Southwest Elgin
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.
117 Birch Lane
117 Birch Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1645 sqft
Remington Glen!! Just like New !! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.
403 MAYBORNE Lane
403 Mayborne Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location.
52 VENETO Court
52 Veneto Ct, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1777 sqft
ONLY RENTAL AVAILABLE IN VILLAS OF CAMBRIDGE, THIS LUXURIOUS TOWNHHOME WITH PRIVATE DRIVE WITH EAST WEST EXPOSURE HAS THE LOOK AND FEEL OF A SINGLE FAMILY HOME.
1204 FREDERICK Court
1204 Frederick Court, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
GREAT NORTH AND EAST SIDE LOCATION NEAR RTE 59 AT SHOE FACTORY RD! LOFT PLUS 3 BEDROOMS AND AN OFFICE/GUESTROOM IN LOWER LEVEL WITH A 3RD FULL SHOWER BATHROOM INCLUDING A SAUNA! GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PANTRY
Sterling Oaks
4 Tilia Court
4 Tilia Court, Streamwood, IL
2 story colonial in Sterling Oaks with walk-out basement situated on a premium cul-du-sac lot.
1278 Blackhawk Drive
1278 Blackhawk Drive, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
This charming home allows a convenient location to both the commercial world with quick access to I-90 and the natural world with Trout Park and the Voyageur Landing Forest Preserve.
Cross Creek Landing
3 HUMMINGBIRD Lane
3 Hummingbird Lane, Streamwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
2095 sqft
WOW this is amazing - only top quality upgrades to this super clean, pet-free home! From the Brazilian cherry wood floors, to the 42" cabinets, granite, lighting, windows, window treatments, carpet to the gorgeous patio and fenced in yard, this home
Grant Park
908 High Street
908 High Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
This meticulously maintained single family home needs a new tenant! Quiet West side neighborhood is perfect for a Judson or ECC student! Large eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors in living room and master bedroom.
