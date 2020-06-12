All apartments in Shiloh
Find more places like 2667 Piper Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shiloh, IL
/
2667 Piper Hills Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:34 AM

2667 Piper Hills Drive

2667 Piper Hills Drive · (618) 307-5616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Shiloh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2667 Piper Hills Drive, Shiloh, IL 62221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled home in the desired Shiloh area. This cozy ranch offers 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a fully fenced in backyard for the fur babies to roam around in. The main floor master bedroom suite holds a huge walk in closet and master bathroom. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and laminate countertops. 20 minutes from SAFB, close to STL and I 64. THIS is a NO SMOKING home. Application required. $35.00 fee for all applicants 18 years of age or older. Credit, criminal, rental and employment verified. MAX occupancy is 6 people. This gorgeous house will NOT last long, act fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2667 Piper Hills Drive have any available units?
2667 Piper Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2667 Piper Hills Drive have?
Some of 2667 Piper Hills Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2667 Piper Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2667 Piper Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2667 Piper Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2667 Piper Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shiloh.
Does 2667 Piper Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2667 Piper Hills Drive does offer parking.
Does 2667 Piper Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2667 Piper Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2667 Piper Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2667 Piper Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2667 Piper Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2667 Piper Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2667 Piper Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2667 Piper Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2667 Piper Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2667 Piper Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2667 Piper Hills Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Shiloh 1 BedroomsShiloh 2 Bedrooms
Shiloh Apartments with ParkingShiloh Dog Friendly Apartments
Shiloh Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MO
O'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MO
Festus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity