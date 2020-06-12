2667 Piper Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFULLY remodeled home in the desired Shiloh area. This cozy ranch offers 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a fully fenced in backyard for the fur babies to roam around in. The main floor master bedroom suite holds a huge walk in closet and master bathroom. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and laminate countertops. 20 minutes from SAFB, close to STL and I 64. THIS is a NO SMOKING home. Application required. $35.00 fee for all applicants 18 years of age or older. Credit, criminal, rental and employment verified. MAX occupancy is 6 people. This gorgeous house will NOT last long, act fast!