2667 Piper Hills Drive

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY remodeled home in the desired Shiloh area. This cozy ranch offers 3 sizable bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a fully fenced in backyard for the fur babies to roam around in. The main floor master bedroom suite holds a huge walk in closet and master bathroom. Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances and laminate countertops. 20 minutes from SAFB, close to STL and I 64. THIS is a NO SMOKING home. Application required. $35.00 fee for all applicants 18 years of age or older. Credit, criminal, rental and employment verified. MAX occupancy is 6 people. This gorgeous house will NOT last long, act fast!