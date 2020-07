Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Available for Rent! Come check out this 12 unit newly rehabbed apartment building in Riverdale featuring Studio, one, and two-bedroom units! Amenities include free cooking gas, parking available, an eat-in kitchen, free heat, and window AC. Walking distance to Prairie Park, Family Dollar, Andy's Hot Dogs, CVS, and several schools. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at Ivanhoe or Pace bus lines 352 and 348. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!