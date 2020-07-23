Apartment List
IL
/
riverdale
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:04 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
413 E 144th St
413 East 144th Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Dolton. Amenities included: Front porch/ deck, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 22nd 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
1573 State St
1573 State St, Burnham, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
510 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpet flooring, and patio or balcony. Refrigerator and stove provided in units, and on-site laundry facilities and parking are available. Pet-friendly and close to transit routes.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
12427 S Lincoln St
12427 South Lincoln Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1796 sqft
Spacious single family home ready for immediate move in! All you have to do is sign the lease, pull up the moving truck, and start unpacking! With immaculate features such as luxury wood vinyl flooring, neutral colored wall pallet to match any home

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
9147 S. Normal Ave 2
9147 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732 Professionally managed 3 unit building Recently Rehabbed 2bd/1ba $900/Month $600 non refundable move in fee Required upon approval Free Heat & Electric + A/C Description: Private Walk

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Pullman
11332 South Langley Avenue
11332 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1656 sqft
This 2 unit row house in Historic Pullman has been transformed into a wonderful single family living space with exposed brick walls, vaulted ceilings, 3 skylights, and hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Heights
10144 South Union Avenue
10144 South Union Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1838 sqft
BRAND NEW REHABBED 3 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN FERNWOOD! THIS HOUSE BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE AND A SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM! THERE ARE 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A MODERN AND STYLISH

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10238 South Eberhart Avenue
10238 South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Prime location! This spacious freshly renovated unit has all the bells and whistles! Refinished hardwood floors, detailed trim baseboards, crown molding, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful bathrooms and kitchen with granite counter top,

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
11851 South Karlov Avenue
11851 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
750 sqft
Bright updated apartment located on the third floor. Eating area in kitchen, pantry in kitchen. Two good size bedrooms - lots of closet space. Large living room to fit your furniture + sliding glass doors to balcony for some outdoor space.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
21 W 114th St
21 West 114th Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago in move in ready condition! Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom! Gorgeous large bedrooms in this unit that is hard to find in the area.

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12016 S. Michigan
12016 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY, READY TO MOVE IN, NO DEPOSIT NEEDED - House has been freshly painted, and is move in ready. Hardwood floors on main level and wood laminate upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
10934 S Vernon Ave
10934 South Vernon Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom units. These units come with hardwood floors, brand new appliances, new counter tops, new back porches, new cabinets in kitchen, huge living rooms, water is included.....
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Greater Grand Crossing
7800 S Michigan Ave
7800 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Interstate 94 for a quick commute. Recently renovated apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Eat-in kitchens with high-quality appliances. Some utilities are paid.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
South Shore
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located within walking distance of Lake Michigan's Rainbow Beach. Large 1-bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood flooring and patio/balconies. Small pets allowed with fee. Free on-street parking available. On-site laundry. Free WiFi.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
South Shore
1748 E 71st
1748 E 71st Pl, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated between E 72nd St and E 71st St. Recently renovated apartments with on-site laundry and Wi-Fi. Some bills are paid as part of the rental agreement.
Verified

1 of 198

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
35 Units Available
Hyde Park
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,750
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1129 sqft
Prime location near Highway 41 and the Lakefront Trail. Pet-friendly residence is a renovated historic hotel, with expansive lobby, doorman, guest parking, bike storage, business center and game room. Some studio to three-bedroom apartments come furnished.
Verified

1 of 237

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
51 Units Available
West Englewood
Solstice on the Park
1616 East 56th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1782 sqft
New construction. 15 minutes from The Loop. Close to area amenities and ample natural space. On-site deck space, fitness area, green space, and pool. Apartments feature floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 133

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
32 Units Available
Hyde Park
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,395
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
815 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Harold Washington Park. Luxury living with on-site pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated, 1920s-building with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:32 AM
4 Units Available
Hyde Park
Cornell Terrace
5430 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,055
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,148
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
787 sqft
Just blocks from Lakefront Trail and South Lake Shore Drive, and near Cornell Park. Apartments include hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Cats allowed, and rent includes internet, trash, hot water, water and sewer fees.
City Guide for Riverdale, IL

Riverdale, IL: Home of the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture

Riverdale is a small village located in Cook County, Illinois, and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. More than 13,549 people have made their home in this village, probably because of the mix of small town charm with a metropolitan atmosphere. This whole area is divided into two congressional districts, with some parts in the 1st district and the rest in the Illinois 2nd congressional district. George Dolton is widely believed to be the first person to settle in these parts in 1835, and soon after, other families began to settle there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Riverdale, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverdale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

