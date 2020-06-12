/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
276 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
72 East 138th Street
72 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
12352 S Lafayette Ave
12352 South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
550 sqft
This is a rare 2 bed house with lots of yard space. The open layout makes the living space useful and inviting. Large bathroom with entry door from the kithen and main bedroom. Please call, text or email: 866-267-4220 or click the link
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
12747 S Hoyne
12747 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
12751 S Hoyne
12751 Hoyne Ave, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
13826 Kanawha Ave Coach House
13826 Kanawha Ave, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Remolded Coach House - Property Id: 153610 Recently updated coach house with new appliances! Utilities included in rent. Minutes away from the firehouse, library, the Bishop Ford expressway, and shopping centers.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Greenwood
4 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
11526 S Elizabeth St 1
11526 South Elizabeth Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
2 bd apt in West Pullman - Property Id: 296522 This 2 bd apartment has a semi open floor plan concept with new floors. It has also a nice bathroom with a jacuzzi tub! Only $500 for move in fee. Please contact me with any questions.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Heights
1 Unit Available
9814 S Eggleston Ave Cook County
9814 South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
962 sqft
CHICAGO (Cook County): Large 2 bedroom 1 bath house! - Nice 2 BR, 1 BA located in Chicago, IL near 98th and Halsted is a must-see. Located in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Chicago. Unfinished basement can be used for storage.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
851 West 122nd St.
851 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
Mount Greenwood
1 Unit Available
3625 West 111th St.
3625 West 111th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
849 West 122nd St.
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
11709 South Kedzie Avenue
11709 South Kedzie Avenue, Merrionette Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1130 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
14730 WOODLAWN Avenue
14730 Woodlawn Avenue, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, nice layout. Big living room and dining room.Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove, washer and dryer. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water, lawn care and snow removal.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11242 S Langley Ave
11242 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILHammond, INRomeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILElk Grove Village, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILCrest Hill, ILBensenville, IL