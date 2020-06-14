/
1 bedroom apartments
166 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
14524 Halsted St 4
14524 Halsted Street, Harvey, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
Harvey - Property Id: 288641 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288641 Property Id 288641 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813740)
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12408 S. Carpenter St.
12408 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 5/26/2020-2BEDROOM, CALUMET PARK, IL - Updated and cozy two bedroom home in now available in Calumet Park. Two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, and one bathroom. Full finished basement (can not be used for a bedroom).
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10740 S Calumet Ave 2W
10740 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188892 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10742 S Calumet Ave 2E
10742 South Calumet Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
$785 / 1 bed 1 bath - 10740 S. Calumet - Property Id: 188899 1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago Beautiful two bedroom apartment with hardwood floors ; cable ready; laundry room on premises appliances included.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Pullman
1 Unit Available
11307 S Langley Ave
11307 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$750
30 sqft
Hello my friend, to schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible.
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
9629 South Forest Ave.
9629 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
9628 South Forest Ave.
9628 South Forest Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1142 142 Maple
1142 East 142nd Street, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
700 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY! Unreal one bedroom, one bathroom in Evanston features newer kitchen, spacious living area, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry in building, hardwood floors throughout, and pets welcome! Close to Dempster
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
1316 175th Street
1316 175th Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1316 175th Street in East Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Roseland
1 Unit Available
10924 S Indiana Ave
10924 South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
109th & Indiana 1bed/1bath, NEWLY REHABBED AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful 1bd/1ba unit available. Gorgeous hardwood floors and decor. Large bedroom, Newer kitchen and bath. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5397086)
Last updated February 20 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
11925 South Lawndale Avenue
11925 South Lawndale Avenue, Alsip, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
624 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo on first floor with New kitchen including SS Appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, and light fixtures. Bedroom has 2 walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7715 South Shore Drive
7715 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$815
500 sqft
Cozy apartments right near Lake Michigan. Some utilities paid. Fully equipped kitchens. Laundry center on site. Minutes from Rainbow Beach Park and the sand. Easy access to I-90.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
14 Units Available
5550 S Dorchester
5550 S Dorchester, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
611 sqft
With gorgeous views of the city skyline, 5550 S. Dorchester is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.STUDIO | 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
12 Units Available
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
354 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
6 Units Available
1401 E.hyde Park Blvd
1401 East Hyde Park Boulevard, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
601 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
18 Units Available
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
701 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
13 Units Available
5220 S.kenwood Ave
5220 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
520 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$830
500 sqft
Chicago apartment close to Washington Park and convenient to multiple bus routes. Units feature hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community offers parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chatham
1 Unit Available
Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$685
550 sqft
Convenient to the Chicago Skyway Toll Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments with amenities such as eat-in kitchens and hardwood floors in a community with on-site laundry facilities. Rent includes heating.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
1 Unit Available
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
667 sqft
Recently rehabbed South Shore one bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, on-site laundry, free heat and relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly and located near Bryn Mawr station and E 71st Street.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Hyde Park
9 Units Available
5110 S.kenwood Ave
5110 South Kenwood Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
658 sqft
Ask about our exclusive offer for full-time students! Virtual Tours available! Schedule online and virtually tour in real-time.
