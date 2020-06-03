All apartments in River Forest
133 Park Ave

133 Park Avenue · (650) 390-7371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL 60305

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper flat in a two-flat building in River Forest. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Pet friendly. Date Available: May 16th 2020. $1,550/month rent. $1,550 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Top Rental Home at 650-390-7371 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Park Ave have any available units?
133 Park Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Park Ave have?
Some of 133 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
133 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 133 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 133 Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 133 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 133 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 133 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 133 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
