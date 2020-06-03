133 Park Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper flat in a two-flat building in River Forest. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Pet friendly. Date Available: May 16th 2020. $1,550/month rent. $1,550 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Top Rental Home at 650-390-7371 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.