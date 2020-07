Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Lovely ranch home on a 100x200 wooded site. Recently updated.Beautifull modern bathrooms,new all stainess steal apliances.New hardwood floors. New furnice and AC.Full basement is huge,will make great recreation room or man cave,Master bedroom suite offers the perfect retreat at the end of the day. Deck overlooks big backyard perfect for your largest outdoor parties .Great area,amazing schools,close to shops and restaurants.