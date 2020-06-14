128 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL with gym

Park Ridge is home to Kiddieland Amusement Park, a kiddie wonderland. Not a kid anymore? Don't worry, you'll be glad it's down the street when you get some of your own.

One interesting piece of trivia about Park Ridge is that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, also a former First Lady, grew up here. The “Ridge” in the city's name comes from the suburb's location on a... you guessed it... ridge! Generally, the cost of living index for Illinois is lower than the national average, and the cost of living index for Park Ridge is 35 percent greater than the national median. Park Ridge residents enjoy pretty consistent weather patterns, with warm summers and very cold winters. See more