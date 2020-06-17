327 Somonauk St

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

3 bed 1 bath home with large kitchen for rent in Park Forest, IL - 3 bed 1 bath house in Park Forest, IL. Home has a large kitchen with updated appliances, a sliding glass door leads to fenced in yard, no garage just driveway parking. Section 8 Ready! Pets welcomed with additional pet rent. Dogs allowed up to 25 pounds.



Move in ready and call Karen at 312 350 4426 to schedule a viewing.



Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address. WE WILL NOT REVIEW OR USE OTHER COMPANIES BACKGROUND CREDIT INFORMATION FOR THIS PROPERTY. **ALL SECTION 8 VOUCHERS are required to be for the minimum # of bedrooms that the property is listed for.



(RLNE5437262)