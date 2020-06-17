All apartments in Park Forest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

327 Somonauk St

327 Somonauk Street · (708) 314-6727
Location

327 Somonauk Street, Park Forest, IL 60466
Park Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 Somonauk St · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
3 bed 1 bath home with large kitchen for rent in Park Forest, IL - 3 bed 1 bath house in Park Forest, IL. Home has a large kitchen with updated appliances, a sliding glass door leads to fenced in yard, no garage just driveway parking. Section 8 Ready! Pets welcomed with additional pet rent. Dogs allowed up to 25 pounds.

Move in ready and call Karen at 312 350 4426 to schedule a viewing.

Any person 18 and over must complete an online application. The application fee is $45 and non-refundable. The application CANNOT be forwarded. Each applicant needs their own email address. WE WILL NOT REVIEW OR USE OTHER COMPANIES BACKGROUND CREDIT INFORMATION FOR THIS PROPERTY. **ALL SECTION 8 VOUCHERS are required to be for the minimum # of bedrooms that the property is listed for.

(RLNE5437262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

