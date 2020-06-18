10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909



3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry). Recently Remodeled, New kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, new tile, new floor, Freshly repainted!!!



Credit/Background check and 1 year contract. At sign up due: 1st month rent, 1 month security deposit.



Heat, Gas, Water are included into the rent, Electricity is the only thing you will have to pay for!

Laundry inside the Condo !!!!

Huge walk in closet in master bedroom!



Close to Chicago Ridge MALL!!!

Close to major Highways I-294 / I-55 !!!!

School & College near by!!!!!



Rent $ 1900.00



Address:

10033 S. Walnut Terrace Unit. 31-115. Palos Hills, IL 60465



Call Andrius 630-708-2530

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273909

Property Id 273909



(RLNE5759017)