All apartments in Palos Hills
Find more places like 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palos Hills, IL
/
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115

10033 Walnut Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10033 Walnut Terrace, Palos Hills, IL 60465
Palos Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10033 S.Walnut Ter.Unt.31-115.Palos Hills,IL 60465 - Property Id: 273909

3 Bedroom 2 Bath first floor Condo in Palos Hills for Rent. Laundry inside Condo (You won't have to spend any extra money on laundry). Recently Remodeled, New kitchen, new appliances, new bathroom, new tile, new floor, Freshly repainted!!!

Credit/Background check and 1 year contract. At sign up due: 1st month rent, 1 month security deposit.

Heat, Gas, Water are included into the rent, Electricity is the only thing you will have to pay for!
Laundry inside the Condo !!!!
Huge walk in closet in master bedroom!

Close to Chicago Ridge MALL!!!
Close to major Highways I-294 / I-55 !!!!
School & College near by!!!!!

Rent $ 1900.00

Address:
10033 S. Walnut Terrace Unit. 31-115. Palos Hills, IL 60465

Call Andrius 630-708-2530
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273909
Property Id 273909

(RLNE5759017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 have any available units?
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palos Hills, IL.
What amenities does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 have?
Some of 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 currently offering any rent specials?
10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 is pet friendly.
Does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 offer parking?
No, 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 does not offer parking.
Does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 have a pool?
No, 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 does not have a pool.
Does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 have accessible units?
No, 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 does not have accessible units.
Does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10033 S. Walnut Terrace 31-115 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILBolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILChicago Ridge, ILOak Lawn, ILAlsip, ILBurr Ridge, ILOak Forest, ILSummit, IL
Midlothian, ILHinsdale, ILWestern Springs, ILLa Grange, ILEvergreen Park, ILTinley Park, ILWillowbrook, ILBrookfield, ILBlue Island, ILMarkham, ILDarien, ILBerwyn, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College