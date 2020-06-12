/
3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakbrook Terrace, IL
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1241 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
11 Units Available
Regency Place
2003 S Meyers Rd, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1674 sqft
APARTMENTS OPEN TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOURS! Regency Place offers the most luxurious 1, 2 & 3 bed apartment homes in the suburbs. Kitchens include granite countertops, cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & designer pendant lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Oakbrook Terrace
19 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
33 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
885 ADDISON Avenue
885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1356 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit.
1 Unit Available
970 South Saylor Avenue
970 Saylor Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1148 sqft
3 BR brick ranch nested on a tree lined street, hardwood floor throughout entire house, Huge unfinished basement (approx.34X28). Bright kitchen with dishwasher, stove and wall gas oven, refrigerator and freezer. 1 BATH, 2.
Brook Forest
1 Unit Available
61 Regent Drive
61 Regent Drive, Oak Brook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3321 sqft
VACANT Home in a sought after location of Hinsdale Schools Directly across the street from the award winning elementary school of Brook Forest.
Results within 5 miles of Oakbrook Terrace
7 Units Available
2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1440 sqft
We are still open and offer many virtual options including live video tours, 3D virtual tours, and text.
21 Units Available
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1182 sqft
Just off I-355 and 20 miles from Chicago. Residential neighborhood with outstanding on-site amenities including volleyball and tennis court, 24-hour gym, playground, and pool. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
27 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
22 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,697
1402 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
32 Units Available
City View at the Highlands
2720 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,893
1363 sqft
Luxury amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and laundry. Community features 24-hour gym, BBQ grill area, pool, and conference room. Great location close to Yorktown Mall.
24 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
1 Unit Available
2036 S Michigan St 609
2036 South Michigan Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime South Loop location! - Property Id: 245685 Just steps to dining, entertainment, shopping, Soldier Field, Museum Campus, transportation and more. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with spacious floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1066 Daniel Ct
1066 Daniel Court, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
This completely upgraded and beautiful split level house is in quite, friendly and nice cul-de-sac. Very close access to I-355. Roosevelt road, high school, Jewel-Osco and big shopping mall. One car attached garage. Several parking spaces outdoors.
1 Unit Available
430 S Linden Ave
430 South Linden Avenue, Westmont, IL
This magnificent single family house is located in the best Hinsdale Central high school district. Upstairs master bed room is hugh. 2 big walk in closet. Bed room has carpet, fan and recess lights.
1 Unit Available
271 E 3rd St
271 East 3rd Street, Elmhurst, IL
Cant get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst one
Ashford of Westmont
1 Unit Available
1116 Ashford Ln
1116 Ashford Lane, Westmont, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful and completely upgraded single family house is located Ashford community in the best Hinsdale Central Hugh school district. 2 car attached garage. First floor has hardwood throughout.
1 Unit Available
5516 Alabama Ave 2
5516 Alabama Avenue, DuPage County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1200 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Recently updated, modern farmhouse-style apartment - Property Id: 283704 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283704 Property Id 283704 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5838119)
1 Unit Available
338 Yorkfield Ave
338 Yorkfield Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
Available 07/10/20 single family home - Property Id: 292777 single family home with 2 car attached garage. Central location with very good schools and near Elmhurst college Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
142 E Grove St
142 East Grove Street, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1064 sqft
Available 06/15/20 3 bedroom house Lombard - Property Id: 291449 Prime location, In the heart of Downtown Lombard and walking distance to the train! Award winning schools! Charming 3 bedroom home has so much to offer. A full basement , 2.
1 Unit Available
506 N Craig Pl
506 North Craig Place, Lombard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 bed Cape Cod with Private Yard - Property Id: 289512 Two story cape cod style home. 1 car garage. Private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289512 Property Id 289512 (RLNE5815122)
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
185 E Oneida Ave.
1 Unit Available
913 South Iowa Avenue
913 Iowa Avenue, Addison, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1229 sqft
Fantastic updated home with open floor plan and finished to perfection for your clients. New dark chestnut color refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor.
