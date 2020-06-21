940 Evan Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace range

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/B1LMmfYB3cQ



$25 Military Discount



Situated on a cul de sac street, this two bedroom, two bathroom duplex, is located centrally in O'Fallon, The living room, with cathedral ceilings and corner gas fireplace, greets you as you enter, Through the living room you will find a spacious eat-in kitchen with stove, dishwasher, fridge and pantry, Attached to the kitchen is a utility room with electric washer/dryer hookups, The master bedroom features a full en suite bath. One Car Garage is attached and accessible via an exterior man door. ASF 1200, AVAILABLE EARLY JULY OR NEGOTIABLE



Room Dimensions

Living Room 17' x 14'

Kitchen 13' x 10'

Laundry Room 6' x 3'

Master Bedroom 13' x 11'

Master Bath 6' x 5'

Bedroom 14' x 11'

Bathroom 6' x 4'