Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

940 Evan Drive

940 Evan Dr · (224) 261-7682
Location

940 Evan Dr, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/B1LMmfYB3cQ

$25 Military Discount

Situated on a cul de sac street, this two bedroom, two bathroom duplex, is located centrally in O'Fallon, The living room, with cathedral ceilings and corner gas fireplace, greets you as you enter, Through the living room you will find a spacious eat-in kitchen with stove, dishwasher, fridge and pantry, Attached to the kitchen is a utility room with electric washer/dryer hookups, The master bedroom features a full en suite bath. One Car Garage is attached and accessible via an exterior man door. ASF 1200, AVAILABLE EARLY JULY OR NEGOTIABLE

Room Dimensions
Living Room 17' x 14'
Kitchen 13' x 10'
Laundry Room 6' x 3'
Master Bedroom 13' x 11'
Master Bath 6' x 5'
Bedroom 14' x 11'
Bathroom 6' x 4'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Evan Drive have any available units?
940 Evan Drive has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 940 Evan Drive have?
Some of 940 Evan Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Evan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
940 Evan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Evan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 940 Evan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 940 Evan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 940 Evan Drive does offer parking.
Does 940 Evan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 940 Evan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Evan Drive have a pool?
No, 940 Evan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 940 Evan Drive have accessible units?
No, 940 Evan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Evan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 940 Evan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Evan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Evan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
